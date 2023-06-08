Saudi Prince Lists Bel Air Mansion For $75 Million

A Bel Air mansion that is truly fit for a king, or at least a prince, has hit the market with an asking price of $75 million. The seller of the impressive piece of luxury real estate is an LLC linked to a HRH Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reported to be a direct descendant of the late King Fahd, who died in 2005.

The home itself is an impressive spread, with 20,000 square feet of living space, nine bedrooms, and 11.5 bathrooms. Official marketing materials tout its location in "the world's most prestigious neighborhood," and its "serenity redefined." The listing goes on:

"Tucked behind gates is a cutting-edge organic modern paradise designed by Tag Front Architects w/the world's finest appointments: oversized gardens, professional tennis court, 12-car garage, & a pool the size of The Pacific Ocean. Experience the pinnacle of sophistication & modern design w/museum quality finishes throughout & unparalleled views from the Getty to Catalina. No expense was spared in draping every inch in the world's finest of everything; from the Italian kitchen to the Portuguese Limestone & Calcutta marble throughout. Offering the finest in indoor-outdoor living, find the purest form of living in a masterfully designed open floor plan w/a luxurious master suite, six guest suites, a twenty-person movie theatre, wine room, gym and spa. The world has never seen anything of this caliber before, why settle for anything less than the absolute best?"

The absolute best, in this case, will cost you $75 million, a $30 million spike compared to what it sold for in 2019. The property is reportedly not the only home owned by His Royal Highness in the area: He also has two adjacent properties nearby, one purchased in 2019 and the other in 2020, both for over $7 million each. Neither are currently for sale, although a listing for one of them did pop up towards the end of 2020.

But clearly it's this that is the jewel of the prince's Bel Air real estate holdings, at least for the time being. You can check it out in the video below from Williams & Williams Estates Group on YouTube: