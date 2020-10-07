Ryan Murphy Sells Laguna Beach Compound For $10.65 Million

Television producer Ryan Murphy has gotten rid of the Laguna Beach compound he's been trying to sell for a good two and a half years, Dirt.com reports. And as a reflection of that lengthy process, he's had to settle for a $10.65 million closing price, a steep discount compared to his original asking price of almost $19 million and even the most recent listing's price of $12.5 million.

Murphy reportedly purchased the compound in two different transactions, two years apart. The first one was in 2005, while the second was in 2007, and they both came to a combined $8 million. In other words, Murphy was able to turn a profit on the sale, at least before you factor in the additional costs he put into making the property his own: After buying the compound, Murphy commissioned an extensive renovation and remodel, overseen by architect Mark Singer.

Here's how the former Ryan Murphy compound was described in its most recent listing:

"Perched on a private/gated knoll above Laguna Village, this celebrity owned compound featured in Architectural Digest commands a panorama of ocean, island, coastline and canyon views…The single level main house is serene, with high ceilings, polished concrete floors, walls of glass opening to wraparound patios with endless views. Spacious owners suite complete with spa-style bath/lounge, office space, herb/vegetable garden, opens to jacuzzi with year-round sunsets. Separate two-story, two bedroom live/work guest house with full kitchen and apartment with kitchenette. Down another level is a two-story pavilion with pool/jacuzzi, dining area, fireplaces, barbecue, outdoor kitchen, bathrooms and ocean views. Lompoc stone and ipe boardwalks meander through the tranquil retreat like gardens. A rare secluded estate of exceptional beauty."

Even though it's now been sold to an as yet unnamed party, you can take a look at the impressive home in the video below, courtesy of the Comforting Homes YouTube channel. Here it is: