Russian Businessman Dmitry Bosov Gets Beverly Hills Mansion For $30 Million

Dmitry Bosov, a Russian businessman (or oligarch if you prefer), has purchased a $30 million mansion located in Beverly Hills, reports celebrity real estate site Dirt. And the property in question is something of an infamous piece of real estate above and beyond its ownership, with a history of controversy in the neighborhood.

That controversy goes back to before the mansion was constructed in the late 80s, when the Beverly Hills neighbors of successful dental entrepreneurs Leonid and Natalia Glosman tried to block construction of the 15,000-foot mansion, probably due to its ostentatious design that still manages to stand out after decades in the famously ritzy neighborhood. In 2013, the couple placed the mansion for sale with an asking price of $18.95 million, and it kicked up a bunch of new ire in the process. No buyer was found, and the Glosmans invested in an extensive redesign of the home's interior, while leaving the Roman San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane-inspired exterior largely the same. Now, they managed to get a surprising $30 million for the house in a cash deal with Bosov and his wife Katerina.

Here's how the house is described in marketing materials from Tri-Blend Media:

"Pass through a grand double-door entrance into a spectacular foyer where an over 30-foot high ceiling entry with a bronze dual staircase opens to a dramatic floor plan with seamless indoor-outdoor living. Resembling the Peninsula Hotel in Paris, exquisite European architectural styles blend together to embody elegance, craftsmanship and attention to detail. Featuring 8 bed, 12 bath, formal family, living & dining rooms with fireplaces, library, bar and media room. The state-of-the-art kitchen was hand crafted by Martin Pierce, it includes a butler's pantry and is equipped with top of the line appliances. While the master suite has dual baths, walk-in closets and an attached office. Lavishly landscaped grounds with cascading water pool, spa, shaded seating and bountiful gardens. Ideal for large-scale entertaining, the residence remains warm and inviting for intimate family living."

And below, you can check out Tri-Blend's video tour of the mansion, so you can make up your own mind whether it's really worth the $30 million Bosov has paid for it: