Russell Wilson Just Bought The Most Expensive Home In Denver History And Listed His $28 Million Seattle Mansion

Newly traded Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson has been very active in the real estate world in the last week.

First up, a new home in Denver. According to TMZ Wilson and his wife Ciara have $26 million on a mansion in Denver, a sum which happens to break the record for the most expensive single-family home ever sold in Denver history. At the same time, Russell and Ciara listed their soon-to-be-former Seattle mansion for $28 million.

Both the recent purchase and listing are to be expected, given Wilson's recent trade from Seattle to Denver, but the homes themselves are anything but typical.

What does the most expensive house in Denver look like? The storybook-style mansion boasts 20,000 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and a whopping 12 bathrooms, a nine(!)-car garage, an indoor swimming pool, a game room, a basketball court, and a home theater.

Their Seattle mansion spans 11,100 square feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. This property also boasts a very unusual amenity in the form of a two-story "treehouse." Far from the traditional wooden planks nailed together for a makeshift kids' hangout, this is a deluxe lounging space for grownups, with a leather couch, giant TV, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

It's got plenty of other, more traditional amenities too, including a children's playroom, a recording studio, a yoga/dance studio with mirrored wall, and a guest bedroom.

For another aerial survey, this one of Wilson's Seattle mansion currently on the market for $28 million, check out the video below from Seattle's KING 5:

Finally, KING 5 also has a slideshow of photos of the couple's former Seattle digs. Check it out: