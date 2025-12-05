Russell Wilson and Ciara List Seek $55 Million For Lavish 9-Acre Rancho Santa Fe Estate

Russell Wilson and Ciara have officially placed one of Southern California's most extravagant private estates on the market, and the asking price is ambitious. The couple is seeking $54.9 million for a 9-acre Rancho Santa Fe compound, called "Amor Estate." If it manages to snag anything close to the list price, it could set a new residential sales record for San Diego County. The current benchmark is a $50 million Del Mar beachfront compound that sold earlier this year.

Wilson and Ciara bought the property for $14.5 million in 2021, shortly before Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos. They immediately poured significant resources into a full renovation and redesign, turning the early-2000s Mediterranean estate into something closer to a boutique luxury resort. The transformation included a complete rebuild of key interior spaces and the creation of personal facilities tailored to each of their careers.

A Private Resort Built For A Quarterback And A Pop Star

Accessed by a long, palm-lined driveway, the 30,000-square-foot main residence features seven bedrooms, a dramatic two-story entry atrium, expansive living and entertaining spaces, high coffered ceilings, covered loggias, and a game room with a full bar. The primary suite contains its own fireplace, a custom walk-in closet with glass displays, and a dedicated glam room.

Before the Wilson's ownership, the property featured an equestrian arena. That arena was converted into a full football field. Teammates frequently joined him there for offseason work. For Ciara, the estate features a professional recording studio separate from the main home.

The property is equally loaded outdoors. There is a pool with a waterslide, a pizza oven, a sports court, a game pavilion with a candy bar, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a 10-car garage. Amenities extend to a private fitness center equipped with a sauna, cold plunge, and spa facilities.

I haven't found a new video tour of the property yet, but I did find one from when it was listed in 2016. Note the large equestrian center as you watch and imagine that as a giant football field today:

A Cross-Country Reset

Long before they acquired their Rancho Santa Fe estate, Russell Wilson and Ciara anchored their West Coast life in the Seattle area. In 2015, Wilson paid $6.7 million for a waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington. The 10,700-square-foot home sits directly on Lake Washington with panoramic views of downtown Seattle and the surrounding mountain ranges. Built in 2008, the property includes seven bedrooms, 6.75 bathrooms, five fireplaces, a wine cellar, skylights, a walk-in pantry, and more than two-thirds of an acre of landscaped grounds. Wilson listed it for $28 million in 2022 and ultimately sold it in April 2024 for $21.15 million. The couple also sold the undeveloped lot next door for approximately $5 million, completing their exit from Washington following Wilson's departure from the Seattle Seahawks.

At the same time he put the Bellevue home on the market, Wilson and Ciara purchased a mansion in the Denver area for $25 million. The sale set a new record for the most expensive home ever sold in Denver. The 20,000-square-foot property includes four bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, an indoor pool, a home theater, a game room, and extensive entertainment spaces designed for hosting teammates and family.

Their California buy followed shortly after, but Wilson's football journey continued to shift. After a turbulent run with the Broncos, he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then moved again to join the New York Giants. As their professional life moved decisively east, unloading their renovated Rancho Santa Fe estate became the final piece of a full cross-country reset.

Record-Setting Potential

Rancho Santa Fe has no shortage of luxury estates, but rarely does one hit the market with a price north of $50 million. Listing agent Brian Guiltinan notes that the scope of the renovation, the breadth of amenities, and the acreage within a gated enclave near Del Mar Country Club make Amor Estate one of the most significant properties available in the region.

If Wilson and Ciara secure their $54.9 million asking price, they won't just notch a massive real-estate win. They will set a new high watermark for all of San Diego County.