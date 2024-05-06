Russell Wilson And Ciara Sell Lakefront Seattle Mansion & Next Door Lot For $31 Million

Back in 2015, a month after signing an $88 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson paid $6.7 million for a lakefront home about 10 miles outside of Seattle in the town of Bellvue. At some point, he also bought the empty lot next door, where he built a carport. After listing the home in 2022, Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have sold both properties for a combined $31 million.

Here's the house's official listing:

"A signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design, and exceptional views. Bask in bluff-top privacy and beachside fun. Luxury, by the numbers: Main level has flawless 180° views; 20-ft tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove + 14-ft prep island; pro gym off the 3-bay garage. Upper level has 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 balconies, 200+ square feet of closet space, 1 Hollywood-worthy glam room. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 cinema, 1 dance/yoga studio, a 3-story elevator and 3 large play spaces. The exterior has 3 patios, 12 parking spots, a 2-story treehouse, 3-slip dock, 2 jet ski lifts. Experience 164′ of waterfront w/ extraordinary views. It all adds up to a champion's life."

Wilson bought the home three years into his stint with the Seahawks, adding a sports court and two-story treehouse and reportedly planning future developments. But plans changed when Wilson was traded to Denver (where he bought the most expensive house in the history of the city), and the adjoining properties were listed with a combined asking price of $36 million, but also available separately. And that's how they were eventually sold.

Now, Wilson has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers so he may be making some more real estate moves in the near future.

Here's a video of the now former home of Russell Wilson and Ciara, courtesy of Carmen Gayton on Vimeo: