Russell Crowe Lists Incredible Seaside Sydney Apartment For $50 Million

Back in 2003, during his movie star heyday, Russell Crowe purchased a pretty incredible apartment right on the water at the Finger Wharf in the Sydney suburb of Woollomooloo in his native Australia. The actor paid about $14.35 million for the apartment, and now, he's seeking an off-market buyer at an asking price of anywhere from $42 million to $50 million.

Not only is that quite a bit more than he paid for it, but it's also a good deal more than the $30 million he reportedly tried selling it for back in 2017 before ultimately rejecting an offer of $25 million. There were also reports in 2018 that he received and rejected an offer of $13 million for two apartment units within the property, which was originally four luxury apartments before its previous owner bought them all in one bundle and combined them. But these reports have been denied by Crowe's management, citing that the home was not at that point listed for sale.

The home is pretty spectacular, no matter what price it may be bought or sold for. Visual material on the apartment is scarce, but records indicate it spans more than 10,700 square feet, with room for a total of 11 bedrooms and such amenities as a private dock and an elevator. There's also a Scandinavian-style sauna on the balcony, purchased by Crowe himself in 2021, reportedly to the tune of some $10,000. Crowe has had ample opportunity to make the place his own over the past two decades, and it's been decorated with a variety of fine art, mostly from the Renaissance era. And naturally the views of the surrounding ocean are works of art of their own.

Now, Crowe seems to be ready to walk away from the home he's had for more than 20 years, provided he finds a buyer at the right price. He reportedly has business associates shopping the off-market listing around the usual sources, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

To show how much real estate values on the Finger Wharf have exploded over the period of Crowe's ownership of the property, consider this: when Crowe paid $14.35 million for it in 2003, it was the biggest single apartment sale in the entire history of Sydney, a record that has since been obliterated, most recently when the nearby penthouse of One Sydney Harbour sold for almost ten times that amount.