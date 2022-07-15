Rush Limbaugh's 5-Structure Oceanfront Florida Compound Discretely Seeking $150 – $170 Million Offers

Love him or hate him, it would be hard to deny that Rush Limbaugh left his mark on American society. From 1988 until his death in February 2021, "The Rush Limbaugh Show" was nationally syndicated to roughly 15 million weekly listeners. That audience transformed Rush into one of the most powerful, popular and wealthy media personalities in the country.

At the time of his death, Rush Limbaugh's net worth was $600 million.

With annual earnings that typically approached $85 million, Rush Limbaugh was usually the second highest-paid radio host in the country, behind only Howard Stern, who earns around $90 million per year.

And those huge earnings didn't just come a couple of years at the peak of his career. For two decades straight, Limbaugh earned at least $50 million per year from his conservative empire.

An empire that was run not from a New York City skyscraper or suburban media office complex. Since 1998, Rush ran pretty much every aspect of his empire from a 3-acre, oceanfront property in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the Wall Street Journal, that oceanfront estate is now being quietly shopped around to potential buyers. It is not on the MLS or listed for sale on Zillow. The off-market "whisper" price range?

$150 – $170 million

If someone ends up paying more than $173 million for Rush's former estate, it will set the record for most-expensive home purchase in Florida history. That $173 million number is the final amount recorded last month on Larry Ellison's purchase of a 16-acre estate in the town of Manalapan, which is straight shot 30 minutes south of the Limbaugh property.

Rush Limbaugh first moved to Palm Beach in the mid-1990s. In 1998 Limbaugh paid $3.9 million for the first of what became a multi-structure compound. He razed the previous main structure and by 2001 and had completed construction on the estate's primary 24,000 square-foot, two-story mansion.

Over time, Rush and his wife Kathryn bought several neighboring properties to create the current 2.7-acre, multi-structure compound. Check out the following video for an aerial of the Limbaugh estate:

As you may have noticed if you watched the video, Rush's Palm Beach estate is an oceanfront compound made up of not one, not two, not three, not four… but FIVE structures. There are 36,000 square-feet of living space between the five structures.

As we mentioned previously, the primary home is 24,000 square feet over two stories. The primary mansion has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a two-story library and an elevator. Right in front of the primary home you will find hundreds of feet of private ocean frontage, a pool and even a putting green.

One of the structures is a 24-hour guard station. Another is a guest house that is modeled after the Presidential Suite at the Hotel George V in Paris.

And as we alluded to earlier, inside one of the five structures, Rush custom-built a state-of-the-art broadcasting studio where he recorded his show every weekday for more than 20 years.

So if you have $150 – $170 million AND a burgeoning podcast, this is the home for you!