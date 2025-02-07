Rupert Murdoch Sells NYC Penthouse At A $20 Million Loss

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch took a sizeable hit in the recent sale of his penthouse in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Murdoch sold his One Madison triplex for $23.8 million, a far cry from the $43 million he bought it for back in 2014 and even less compared to the $62 million asking price he first listed it for two years ago.

Since then, Murdoch had difficulty drumming up interest in the penthouse triplex, slashing its price several times (including once to $38.5 million) before finally landing on the present unnamed buyer. Last summer, it reached its lowest asking price at $28 million, and the buyer got a significant discount even compared to that.

Murdoch's struggles in selling the place notwithstanding, it's a pretty impressive piece of real estate on the 58th, 59th, and 60th floors of the One Madison skyscraper. It boasts more than 7,100 square feet of interior space, along with floor-to-ceiling windows for enjoying the surrounding Manhattan skyline, including the famous gold dome of the New York Edition hotel building.

Here's more, per the penthouse's official listing:

"The heart of this magnificent home is the double-height Great Room, with its soaring ceilings and a generous 586-square-foot terrace that invites entertaining against a backdrop of the city. The thoughtful floor plan also includes a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen equipped with the finest appliances, complemented by a library and powder room on the main level for added sophistication."

Other amenities can be found inside the building's own "One Club," including an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a fitness center, and multiple social lounges. And the location itself is one of the most desirable in the entire world.

Take a look at the One Madison penthouse, which until very recently belonged to Rupert Murdoch, in the video below from the Compass Real Estate YouTube channel: