Rudy Giuliani, Having "Reached A Resolution" With Defamed Election Workers, Has Put His NYC Apartment Back Up For Sale At $5 Million

It's been a wild couple of years for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, having been ordered by a judge to pay a settlement of $148 million to two defamed election workers stemming from his remarks following the 2020 presidential election. He recently told the public he had "reached a resolution" with the election workers, managing to keep both his apartment in New York City and his home in Florida in the process, and now he's put his Upper East Side pad back on the market with an asking price just short of $5.2 million.

The listing is a shift from October of last year when Giuliani was ordered to hand over the penthouse apartment as part of the settlement. The property's asking price is also a shift downward from Giuliani's attempts to sell it in the past, starting in July of 2023 when he listed it for sale with an asking price of $6.5 million. He later dropped the price down to $5.18 million, which is where it is now in its most recent listing. The three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse apartment has what used to be two bedrooms and a bath in its expansive primary suite. There's a library with a fireplace and a glassed-in conservatory, and the building itself offers such amenities as 24/7 door attendants and porters. The monthly fee? A cool $10,719.

The apartment was also subject to a recent controversy involving many of its furnishings and other possessions of Giulliani's within it. A few months ago, when Giuliani was still handing the penthouse over to the plaintiffs in his defamation case, they accused him of "emptying" the apartment contrary to their agreement. According to the open letter about the matter written by their attorney:

"Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art, and a handful of smaller items like dishes and stereo equipment, the Apartment has been emptied of all of its contents."

Now, Giuliani's legal battle is seemingly over, and he is within his rights to sell his longtime NYC home for some presumably much-needed cash.