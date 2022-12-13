Roddy Ricch Lists Lists Beverly Hills Compound For Almost $6 Million

24-year-old rapper Roddy Ricch is listing his Beverly Hills compound for sale even though it's been only a little over a year since he bought it in the first place, according to a Dirt.com report. After purchasing the property in November of last year for $5.6 million, Ricch has put it back up for sale with a price increase of about $400,000.

Ricch might not have lived in the home very long before deciding to sell, but it's still a handsome piece of property at any price, spread across almost 3,500 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, tucked away in a particularly secluded corner of Beverly Hills. Here's how the property is described in its latest official listing:

"You'll feel right at home in the living room anchored by a striking see-through fireplace. Displaying wood-style floors and recessed lighting, its expansive glass doors allow ample sunlight and direct access to your outside oasis. The stunning kitchen is a cook's delight with its eat-in island, wood cabinetry, and top-notch stainless steel appliances. Steps away, a well-sized dining area is ideal for gatherings both big and small.Your well-proportioned accommodations include a junior suite as well as a private primary suite on the top level, which conveniently opens to a lounge where you can savor a nightcap amid awe-inspiring scenery."

The home's listing also touts its fantastic home office and the obligatory swimming pool, as well as an outdoor basketball court. Then there's the location, described as being "just off Mulholland Drive places you near hiking trails in coveted Franklin Canyon Park and only moments to a host of world-class shopping and dining."

Of course, seeing a property like this beats reading about it every time, and you can do just that by checking out the video below from Open House Foto. Enjoy: