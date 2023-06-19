Rod Stewart's Famous Former "Malibu Wave House" Hits The Market For $49.5 Million

On the coast of Malibu, California, an architectural masterwork by the late Harry Gesner came from Gesner's love of surfing. Wave House, which was designed to look like a cresting wave, was according to architectural lore sketched out while the architect was actually surfing in the ocean directly in front of the property. Now it's on the market with an asking price of $49.5 million.

Completed in 1963, the Wave House was last the home of music executive Mo Ostin. Ostin died last year, and now his son is selling the legendary property. More notably, the home was reportedly also once the property of singer Rod Stewart.

Official marketing materials for the property tout its "mid-century modern aesthetic throughout emphasizing open space and natural light." The listing goes on:

"Tucked into a hidden cove in Western Malibu, the home commands majestic views of the ocean waves, distant islands and surrounding landscape. The residence has two distinct parts. Three enormous oceanfront vaulted public rooms and a stunning beachfront primary suite with hot tub and sauna, plus a five-bedroom upper level that stretches the width of the property to offer ocean views from nearly every room."

The visual concept of crashing waves isn't limited to the Wave House's exterior: "Perhaps the most distinctive design theme is a series of overlapping circles. Three wraparound decks echo the shape of the incoming surf," says the listing. Clearly, this 6,200-square-foot home is a palace for surfing aficionados, and hopefully the property's next owner will share that passion with its departed designer.

Gesner's son Zen, who happens to be a listing agent, is also selling an adjoining property, the Sandcastle, also designed by his notable architect father. He tells WSJ he's hoping that someone might buy them both up together.

As for the Wave House, you can take a look at this truly one-of-a-kind home in the video below, from the Carolwood Estates YouTube channel: