Rod Stewart Seeks $70 Million For His 3-Acre Beverly Park Compound

Rock royalty Rod Stewart has enjoyed a castle of his own in the gated community of North Beverly Park in Los Angeles since 1991, when he purchased the three-acre property for a reported $12.08 million. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports he's ready to part ways, and he's listed the property with an asking price of $70 million.

Listing agent Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman spoke to WSJ about the property's obvious European influence, looking more like a European château than a typical Los Angeles mansion. Marble floors, intricate wood paneling and moldings, and crystal chandeliers add to the atmosphere of old-school opulence seen throughout the compound.

It's a compound because in addition to the nine-bedroom main house there's also a three-story guesthouse and two separate gyms, plus a soccer field indulging Stewart's love for European football. But it's the main house that is the main attraction, and Oliver calls it "a return to maximalism" and "something that looks different and stands out."

Some of the amenities found within the home include a wood-paneled library, a formal dining room, and a jade-green-paneled speakeasy. Browsing images of the home it's impossible not to be struck by all the art and statues seen inside, but unfortunately for those looking for a bargain on such artifacts, those are, according to Oliver, not included in the asking price.

This property was designed specifically for Stewart himself by famed architect Richard Landry, who has also designed homes for Mark Wahlberg, Dr. Dre, and many more notable homeowners. "This is truly bespoke," said Oliver. "It's very detailed."

Oliver also pointed out that many of the other mansions in Los Angeles with price tags in the $70 million price neighborhood are glassy, modernist affairs, making this a chance to own something that's pretty much the exact opposite of current trends.

Stewart himself hasn't commented on the listing, so it's not known whether he's planning to relocate or just downgrade to something a little simpler.