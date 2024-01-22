Rod Stewart Re-Lists Longtime Beverly Park Compound For $80 Million – A $10 Million Price INCREASE

Rock legend Rod Stewart is giving selling his mansion in the Beverly Park neighborhood of Los Angeles another try. Somewhat unusually, six months after listing it for sale with an asking price of $70 million and evidently failing to find a buyer, he's put it back up for sale with an asking price that's actually $10 million higher.

Both sums are miles from the $12 million he reportedly paid for the three acres of vacant lot way back in 1991, but that doesn't include the untold sums he spent on constructing an absolute dream palace designed by famed architect Richard Landry. Words can't quite describe the architectural excess of the home, which spans 28,000 square feet with room for nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms as well as numerous other features and amenities. Then there's the detached guest house, which boasts 4,500 square feet of its own as well as a regulation soccer field:

The mansion is done up in the style of a classic stately manor in Stewart's native England, and is festooned with a treasure trove of vintage oil paintings, crystal chandeliers, and other old-world furnishings. And Stewart says he's open to selling the home complete with furniture, although the paintings will follow him wherever he's off to next.

That could be London, if sources that spoke to the Daily Mail on the subject are to be believed. They say Rod is fed up with what he thinks is a "toxic culture" as well as a lack of privacy in Los Angeles, and that he's tired of traveling back and forth between LA and London. But the home has plenty of sentimental value for the singer, as realtor Tomer Fridman explained:

"The whole family lived there for 30 years. The children grew up there, and he's got grandchildren already … He built a whole life there, and it's just time."

Some of the Stewart mansion's other highlights include a speakeasy with authentic marble flooring, a tea room, and not just one but two gyms. But after more than 30 years of ownership, Stewart is reportedly ready to pass it along to whoever comes next.