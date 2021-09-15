RockStar Energy Drink Founder Russ Weiner Sold Madonna's Former Beverly Hills Mansion For $29.5 Million

splits: 7

Russ Weiner, the billionaire founder of RockStar Energy drink, recently sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $29.5 million. The home was formerly owned by Madonna and was first listed in March 2017 for $45 million. The home has been on and off the market over the last four years asking as much as $49 million and as little as $31 million. In March 2021, it was listed for $35 million. Sitting on 1.14 acres, the home has seven bedrooms in the main house, two guest houses, a 60-foot long pool, hot tub, gym, and tennis court.

Sotheby's represented the buyer, a real estate firm based in Los Angeles. The listing for the house said:

"Built in 1912, this estate on Sunset Blvd in Beverly Hills is one of the 'Grande Dames' of Hollywood's architectural history."

Weiner, 51, purchased the home for $19 million in August 2015. He renovated and expanded the primary residence adding a gourmet kitchen a full bar, a 15-seat home theater, seven fireplaces, custom cabinets, a library, exposed beams, and a second kitchen.

Weiner, the son of conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage, founded RockStar in 2001. He worked for Skyy vodka for several years and tried to convince them to launch a branded energy drink after Red Bull took off. They refused and he struck out on his own with a loan from his mom (in exchange for the CFO role and a 15% stake in the company). To differentiate from other energy drinks which typically offered an 8-ounce can, Weiner packed 16 ounces of drink into his RockStar cans. He was the first energy drink brand to offer that size. In 2020, Weiner sold RockStar to PepsiCo for $3.85 million. Pepsi had been distributing RockStar in North America since 2009.

Weiner has bought and sold a number of properties over the last few years in California and Florida. One of the most famous examples is this Miami mansion which was formerly owned by Scott Storch and Birdman (separately, not at the same time).