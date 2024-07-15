Robert Rodriguez Lists Austin Superspy "Bond House" For Sale For $8.9 Million

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is the auteur behind the long-running "Spy Kids" franchise, and in 2018, he purchased a piece of real estate in Austin, Texas that seems to follow a similar theme. Christened by Rodriguez himself as the "Bond House" for its purported visual redolence of era and design of the 1960s James Bond films, the one-of-a-kind home has now been placed on the market with an asking price of $8.9 million.

Originally constructed in the early 60s by architect O'Neil Ford, then remodeled in the 90s by Dick Clark and David Dalgleish, the Bond House sits on four acres on the shore of Lake Travis and is described on its official site as "a seamless blend of historical charm and modern luxury." The site goes on:

"The property includes a solarium pool, four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a great room with pitched ceilings, and a tranquil courtyard with a waterfall. Additionally, a walking trail surrounds the home, enhancing the sense of seclusion and connection with nature."

In addition to its architectural stylishness, the home is a private and gated property that offers security and seclusion to its occupants, albeit not quite as stringent as the security on an MI6 installation. Rodriguez himself recalls on the property's site how it's been an equal part retreat and creative headquarters for him over the last six years:

"Driving just 15 miles from my studio to the Bond House, I'd start my weekend feeling like I was in another country…It's the shortest distance you can get from central Austin to Lake Travis. I'd go right through the great room with its pitched ceilings to the shaded and enclosed pool area, feeling that amazing lake breeze and watching the sunset while sipping a shot glass of tequila. I would instantly feel like I was in another country, and completing the most relaxed weekend, even though it was just beginning."

You can take a look at the Bond House for yourself in the video below from JP Morales on Vimeo: