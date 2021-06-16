Robert Redford's Magnificent 30-Acre "Horse Whisper Ranch" In Utah Hits The Market

Tragically, younger CelebrityNetWorth readers might not be able to name a single Robert Redford movie. If you fall into that category, do yourself a favor and find a way to watch "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), "The Sting" (1973), "All the President's Men" (1976), and "The Natural" (1984). That first movie, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," is one of the best cowboy/bank robbery movies of all time. It's a perfect movie. It also changed the course of Redford's life, professionally and personally.

In 1963, Robert bought his first land in Provo, Utah. He built a modest A-Frame cabin on the two-acre property which was located in a ski town called Timp Haven. The resort's name was a reference to nearby Mount Timpanogos.

In 1968, a year before "Butch Cassidy" was actually released, Robert used his salary to purchase the entire town of Timp Haven. After the movie was released and became an enormous success, he renamed the area Sundance Mountain Resort.

In 1979 Robert began hosting a three-day conference for filmmakers and artists at what was then called the Sundance Mountain Resort. By the late 1980s, these conferences had evolved into the Sundance Film Festival. Today, the Sundance Film Festival receives 9,000 film submissions per year and is attended by more than 50,000 people. Movies that got their launch at Sundance include "Get Out," "Saw," "Reservoir Dogs" (which minted Quentin Tarantino's career), "American Psycho" and "The Usual Suspects."

In 2004, Robert sold the Sundance mail-order catalog business for $40 million. In December 2020, he sold the 2,600-acre resort to a private equity group for an undisclosed (presumably enormous) amount.

But that doesn't mean Robert is fully divested from Utah. The Redford family continues to own an 1,800-acre ranch in Sundance.

And then, around 30 minutes north of Sundance, there's this 30-acre property that just hit the market:

Known as "Horse Whisper Ranch" – which is a reference to Redford's 1998 movie "The Horse Whisperer," the 30-acre working horse ranch was listed for $4.9 million.

Redford bought the property in 1996.

As you can see from the video above, the new owner will enjoy absolutely unreal mountain and creek views. The property has a rustic farmhouse and two old-west-style studios.

According to the listing:

"Horse Whisper Ranch is not just a return to a simpler time or a sanctuary for your favorite equines. It is the continuation of a legacy and a stewardship enhanced by one of the most acclaimed film artists and noted environmentalists of our time. Horse Whisper Ranch represents your return to a tranquil life, a life filled with beautiful moments and blessed by all the growing things."

Outside of his remaining 1,800 acre Utah ranch, Redford owns homes in California and Santa Fe, New Mexico.