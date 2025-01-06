Robert Redford Sells California Cottage For $4.65 Million

Last month film legend Robert Redford and his wife, artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford, listed a home in Tiburon, California, for $4.15 million. They bought the property in 2020 for $3.1 million. After just a few weeks on the market, it has sold for $4.65 million to Cricket Wardein, the owner of a fitness chain called Mighty Pilates.

The charming abode located in the seaside town of Tiburon measures 2,824 square feet, with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It dates back to 1968 but has been remodeled since then, with the Redfords mentioning in a joint press email that they oversaw an effort to let more light into the house in service "of a coastal feel inside." But as official marketing materials on the home point out, a big part of the appeal of this property comes from its expansive seaside views:

"A bay view sanctuary set back along a private drive, this turn key home offers great open spaces both indoors and outdoors. With views of Angel Island and Raccoon Strait – we were lucky to see a whale just off the beach multiple times this week! Just minutes from downtown Tiburon and the ferry to San Francisco."

The Redfords also seem to have a special affection for the extensive gardens found outside the home:

"We love Mediterranean gardens and Tiburon's climate is perfect for plants like lavender, jasmine and succulents, all water wise plants which now grace the outdoor spaces around the home."

It's enough to make you wonder why Redford, or anyone, would ever want to leave such a cozy domicile, and the answer to that question is that he spends most of his time now away from California altogether. The couple explained that they now consider their home in New Mexico:

"Sadly, we are not able to spend as much time in Tiburon as we would like, as we are now spending more time in Santa Fe, where Sibylle has been creating new art there and focusing on her fine art gallery, Sibylle Szaggars Redford Fine Art."

For now, you can check out some fine art of another kind by looking at Redford's soon-to-be former Tiburon cottage in the video below from realtor Maile Mock on YouTube: