Rob Lowe Sells Montecito Mansion For $45.5 Million

After more than two years on the market, Rob Lowe's impressive Montecito mansion has finally found a buyer, reports The Wall Street Journal. And the actor has closed the deal for some $45.5 million, making the 10,000-square-foot home one of the most expensive in the area, even surrounded as it is by homes owned by famous figures including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The former home was commissioned by Lowe himself, who after purchasing the land in 2005 wanted the property to evoke the architecture of his native Virginia. That must have appealed to the home's new owners, reportedly a retired healthcare executive named Jack McGinley and his wife Julie.

The home itself goes by the stately name of Oakview, and in addition to the 10,000-square-foot main house there's also a separate 800-square-foot guest house. Amenities include a private screening room, wine cellar, and a piano bar where Lowe was reportedly known to entertain guests with informal musical performances. Here's how Oakview's official listing site described its numerous selling points:

"Perhaps the finest Montecito estate offered for sale in decades, Oakview is an exceptionally crafted, painstakingly realized example of classic, East Coast-inspired American architecture infused with countless contemporary amenities and exquisite custom details. A legacy property set proudly on 3.4 sublimely manicured acres, this two-story, 6-bedroom, 11-bath estate with a 2-bedroom guest house and a pool house with a bedroom and kitchen, sits in the picturesque foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and boasts horizon views of the bright blue Pacific and the Channel Islands…Only the finest in materials were utilized to create design touches, including vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, detailed handmade crown moldings, custom architectural millwork, and view-framing bay windows."

Lowe's original asking price for Oakview was $47 million, but last year the price was reduced to $42.5 million, and it's not clear exactly how the McGinley's ended up paying $45.5 million. But in any case, you can check out the property in the video below courtesy of the Sacramento Bee: