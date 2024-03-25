Rihanna Seeks $24 Million For LA Penthouse, Which Once Belonged to Matthew Perry

A deluxe penthouse in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles with some fascinating celebrity ownership history is a newcomer to the real estate market. Rihanna has listed her penthouse near the top of Century City's high-rise The Century complex with an asking price of $25 million, a tidy profit compared to the $21 million she spent on it in 2023. And the pad was also once owned by the late sitcom star Matthew Perry, who lived there between the years 2017 and 2021.

While Perry lived in the penthouse for some time, Rihanna has reportedly never moved in, and hasn't touched any of the extensive redesigns that Perry oversaw during his time there. Known simply as Penthouse 40, the unit sprawls across almost 9,300 square feet of living space, and boasts such touches as a private elevator, a soundproofed home movie theater with velour couches, a curved master suite, and four separate outdoor terraces providing spectacular views for all four points of the compass.

Whoever the penthouse's new owner should prove to be also won't be lacking in famous neighbors, as Denzel Washington also reportedly has a unit there, as does Candy Spelling. It's also worth pointing out that Rihanna owns another smaller condo on the property as well, so she doesn't seem to be ready to move out completely.

The Century boasts some next-level amenities to its residents, who are paying appropriately next-level Homeowners' Association fees for the privilege of living there (for context: Rihanna's 40th floor penthouse reportedly has a monthly HOA fee of $8,814 per month). These include private parking, 24/7 concierge and security service, an outdoor swimming pool and garden space, on-site storage, a private restaurant, and more.

You can see it for yourself in the video below, made when Matthew Perry still lived there, from the Mansion Central YouTube channel: