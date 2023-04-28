Rick Ross – Who Already Owns 322 Acres And The Largest Mansion In Georgia – Bought TWO Nearby Homes From Meek Mill This Month

In the world of hip hop real estate, the month of April, 2023 has been an unusually eventful one. First, it was reported by Atlanta's WSB-TV that Rick Ross had purchased a mansion in the neighborhood of Buckhead from fellow Atlanta rapper Meek Mill for $4.2 million. Then, less than two weeks later, it was revealed that Ross had purchased another property from Meek, this one for a $1 million.

The first and more expensive of the two purchases was finally sold after Meek took to social media to try to find a buyer after two years on the market. He posted a since-deleted video tour of the property on Instagram, then after the sale took to Twitter to claim success for the marketing strategy:

"I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!"

The buyer, of course, was Rick Ross, who reportedly paid $4.2 million in cash for the property, which includes amenities like a movie theater, home sauna, swimming pool, tennis court, and playground.

Though the Instagram tour was deleted from the platform, it did pop up later on YouTube, and you can check out the house for yourself below courtesy of the Celeb Lifestyle channel:

For a week and a half or so, that was the entirety of the story. But then Meek Mill posted another tweet:

"Ross bought another crib off me for a 'm'yesterday! I had to ask him tf you doing with all this property"

Details about the latter purchase, other than the $1 million "m" that Ross purportedly paid for it, are even more scarce than those on the former property. But it does seem notable that Rick Ross would buy two houses off of Meek Mill in the same month! As to what Ross is planning to do with his growing real estate empire, that also remains to be seen.

Rick Ross' Georgia Empire

These two new Georgia mansions join a number of other Rick Ross-owned real estate assets in the area.

In 2014 Rick Ross paid $6 million for Evander Holyfield's one-time palatial estate. This property has 190 rooms in its 54,000 square feet of living space. It's the largest single-family home in Georgia. The original Holyfield property spans 235 acres but in 2020 Rick bought an adjacent 87 acres to bring his estate to 322 acres. He dubbed the property "Promise Land."