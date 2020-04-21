Rick Pitino Sells Miami Mansion For $17 Million

Beleaguered college basketball coach Rick Pitino put his impressive mansion on Indian Creek Island in south Florida up for sale back in November of 2017 (about a month after he was fired from the University of Louisville for his involvement in a "pay to play" scandal), with an asking price of $29 million. Now, some two-and-a-half years later, the mansion has finally found a buyer – at the significantly lower price of $17 million.

If you're not familiar with Indian Creek Island, it's an extremely affluent enclave in the Miami area, dubbed by some as "Billionaire Bunker," and for an idea of how accurate that moniker truly is, the recently sold Pitino mansion was specifically billed in marketing materials as the least expensive property on the island!

That's despite the gorgeous home's expansive 12,000 square feet of living space, resort-style swimming pool, and luxurious Italian marble interiors. But with Pitino's new gig at Iona College earning him a reported $1 million a year (relatively paltry compared to the nearly $8 million a season he was making when he was fired), he's probably relieved to have finally closed the deal for such a large and costly property.

Inside, the house has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with extra amenities including a private elevator, home office, an expansive gym that could be refitted to serve as a ninth bedroom, and a waterfront dock with lifts out back. That's in addition to the other amenities found on Indian Creek Island of course, like the 18-hole golf course and its own 24-hour island police force. And then there are those incredible waterfront views that are common to pretty much every point on the 300-acre island

For a look at those views as well as the inside of Rick Pitino's former Miami mansion, check out the video below from Luxhunters Productions: