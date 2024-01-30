Rick And Kathy Hilton Sell Bel Air Mansion To Chinese Billionaire Song Qinghou For $25 Million

A mansion built on spec by Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton in Bel Air has sold to Chinese billionaire Song Qinghou for $25 million. A lot of money, but quite a bit less than the $55 million the Hiltons were seeking when they first put it up for sale over two years ago, back in September of 2021.

The Hiltons are familiar to viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but that celebrity didn't help them too much in the luxury real estate market, where their custom-built dream home took more than two years to find a buyer. Now that it has, Song Qinghou has secured the mansion at a discount of 55 percent compared to its initial listing price.

Despite all that, the former Hilton mansion is an impressive piece of work in a Georgian-Modern architectural style. It has about 15,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, plus a host of amenities including a 4K screening room, a nursery, home office space, and something called a "glam room." Its official listing goes on:

"In addition, an impressive upstairs oversized laundry room and living space ideal for an upstairs third office or bonus entertainment space lie in this wing. Whether down the dramatic three-story architectural main stair or generous-sized elevator servicing each level, arrive at a 2,000 sqft lower-level entertaining space complete with custom bronze wet bar, glass-enclosed wine room with room for 850+ bottles, full catering kitchen, and dual powder rooms, all opening to the lower-level terrace."

Other features include a marble fireplace and a swimming pool complete with pool house, all located in one of the most exclusive areas of Bel Air. Take a look at the recently sold mansion in the video below, from Barcelo Photography on Vimeo: