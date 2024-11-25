Richard Gere Sells Paul Simon's Former Estate For $10.75 Million

A stately mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, with an impressive celebrity pedigree, has been sold for $10.75 million. The home was sold by actor Richard Gere, who bought it from married music legends Paul Simon and Edie Brickell back in 2022.

The bad news for Gere is that $10.75 million is $25,000 less than what he paid for it in 2022, so he sold the home at a small loss. But in an interview with the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair earlier this year, Gere indicated he and his wife, publicist Alejandra Silva, were preparing to move to Spain to be closer to her family, so it's possible he's happy to have found a buyer for the estate at all.

The home itself, known as the Brockwood estate, sits on nearly 32 acres of beautiful countryside that the listing said is "reflective of the English countryside." The listing went on:

"The spectacular private grounds are completely enclosed creating a discrete sanctuary. Savor the far-reaching vistas, open rolling landscape, woodland trails, rock rimmed brook, natural pond and tumbling waterfall. Advantageously situated to appreciate the majestic setting, the elegant 5-bedroom main residence, built in 1938 by esteemed architect Harold R. Sleeper, features resplendent period details, soaring ceilings, captivating fireplaces, oversized windows, hand crafted millwork and an abundance of natural light. Grand formal rooms flow to terraced patios, perennial gardens and steppingstones that run down to the pool, waters edge and the rambling, bucolic property."

In addition to the five-bedroom main house, there's also a separate three-bedroom cottage, so in theory, one could actually take a little vacation without technically leaving home.

Simon and Brickell called Brockwood home for almost 20 years, having bought it back in 2002 for $16.5 million. At one point, Gere was reportedly planning to convert it into an environmentally friendly farm, but those plans were suspended and he ended up putting it for sale just two years after he bought it. Now, it belongs to an LLC reportedly associated with a real estate developer named James Hoffman.

Enjoy a video tour of the Brockwood estate in the video below from Jacob Kehrley on Vimeo: