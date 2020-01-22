RH Executive Gary Friedman Buys Beverly Hills "Promontory" For $37 Million

Gary Friedman is chief executive officer of the furnishings brand RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware). He's also, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, the new owner of a large, five-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills, a home he purchased for the reported sum of $37 million – a bit lower than the asking price it was listed for.

The new Friedman house is one of those homes that's upscale and important enough to have its own proper name: "the Promontory." The Promontory was first listed back in May for $46.75 million, then for $39.95 million, so the $37 million price was something of a bargain for Friedman.

The house measures in at about 11,000 square feet, with a blend of architectural styles, primarily Hollywood Regency as well as the characteristic style of Palm Beach. Inside you'll find a mid-century-style bar (despite the house having only been constructed recently), a screening room, and a gym, plus an infinity pool and a garage with room for four cars. Here's part of how the house was described in its official listing:

"A masterful creation by renowned Architectural designer Tim Morrison, this World-Class modern references elements of Hollywood Regency and the grand estates of Palm Beach. Meticulously crafted interior of approximately 11,000sqft showcasing unparalleled quality. Two-story skylight foyer, grand dining room, formal living room, and mid-century bar all flow effortlessly for entertaining. Spectacular master with explosive jetliner views, sitting room and dual baths. Additional features include a sumptuous screening room, 4 bedrooms, gym, and gourmet kitchen. One of the few drive-on view estates, behind gates with a vast motor court and 4 car garage. The rear grounds offer spectacular formal gardens and dramatic floating zero edge pool. Destined to be a legend."

You can take a look at the future legend known as the Promontory in the video below, courtesy of Berlyn Media: