Retired Baseball Star Gary Matthews Jr. Seeks $22 Million For Custom-Built Newport Beach Mansion

Retired baseball player Gary Matthews Jr., formerly of the Los Angeles Angels, is looking to part ways with a handsome piece of Newport Beach property he's owned for well over a decade. He's listed the 6,232-square-foot home that he commissioned himself after purchasing the land in 2013 for $3 million with an asking price of $22 million.

The home, located in the Newport Beach neighborhood of Corona del Mar, has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus amenities like a lounge, media room, office space, wine cellar, and more. And according to its official listing, it's an architectural masterwork from architect Carlton Graham that uses the form almost to tell a story to everyone who steps inside:

"The residence slowly introduces itself, as if to build suspense before revealing its phenomenal views. A gated entry courtyard offers privacy from the street and leads to a pivoting glass entry door. From there, panoramic vistas come to life with passing yachts, sunsets of pure magic, and evening lights that dance across the water below. The main level is open and bright, with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and fold-away glass doors framing views and welcoming natural light. Discover a great room with fireplace and dining area, an island kitchen with premium appliances, white oak ceilings, and limestone floors and wall accents."

The listing also touts the heated view outdoor deck (complete with BBQ bar for outdoor entertaining) that surrounds the house, and a terrace with an infinity-edge swimming pool. Then there are the surrounding views, which are no less impressive than the home itself: "panoramic vistas come to life with passing yachts, sunsets of pure magic, and evening lights that dance across the water below."

This is not the first time Matthews has attempted to sell the home. He actually listed it back in 2015, shortly after its completion the previous year, but for whatever reason a buyer wasn't found and the sale never happened.

You can take a look at a (pretty unusual) video of the property from around the time of its first listing below, from the Smith Group Real Estate YouTube channel: