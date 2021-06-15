Rapper Yo Gotti Just Paid $7.6 Million For An Absolutely Incredible 3-Acre Tuscan Estate In The LA Suburbs

Rappers seem to know how to live the good life better than any other "category" of celebrity. They dress well. They travel well. They party well. And they buy the best mansions. Take rapper/producer/CEO Yo Gotti. The mansion he just purchased looks more like 5-star luxury Hawaiian resort than a personal residence in an LA suburb.

As first noted by dirt.com, Yo Gotti just paid $7.6 million for a home in Westlake Village, California. Westlake Village is about an hour east of downtown LA (depending on traffic), sandwiched between Calabasas and Thousand Oaks. A nice geographic feature of Westlake Village is that you can hop over the Santa Monica mountains and be at an amazing Malibu beach in under 30 minutes (again, depending on traffic).

Yo Gotti's new mansion is located within a guarded, gated community that is home to a number of high-profile actors, athletes, business tycoons and other moneyed people.

The mansion comes with a multiple fountains, a tennis court, children's playground, library, office and much more. From his infinity pool Yo Gotti will sit back and take-in unobstructed fairway and mountain views for as far as the eye can see.

You would find me at the pool:

The sellers are Bruce and Marina Kanter who acquired the empty lot in 1994 for $882,000 and completed construction in 1999.

Bruce is the former CFO of radio conglomerate Westwood One.