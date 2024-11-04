Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Lists Two "YOLO Estate" Homes He Bought From Drake In 2022 For A Combined $12.5 Million

Matthew Stafford recently bought a $28 million mansion in Hidden Hills. And with that purchase, he's ready to move on from two nearby homes that once made up 2/3rds of Drake's "YOLO Estate." Stafford listed these two homes for a combined $12.5 million, or $5.7 million and $6.8 million, separately.

Drake bought the first of what became three homes that comprised the YOLO Estate in 2012 for $7.7 million. In 2015, he bought an adjacent property for $2.8 million, and in 2018, he bought the third parcel for $4.5 million.

Drake listed the three homes together for sale in March 2022 for $22.7 million, the same month he paid $90 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills. One month later, Matthew Stafford bought two of the YOLO homes. He paid $5 million for one and $6 million for the other. In June 2022, someone paid $12 million for the third property, which was considered the crown jewel. The photo below shows the former full three-home estate. Matthew bought the two homes that are to the left of the red line. Everything to the right of the red line is the $12 million former crown jewel home.

Here's how the larger of the two homes is described in the listing:

"Charming single-story fully renovated ranch home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with circular drive. Situated on over an acre, this 4 BD, 5 BA home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, high ceilings, top of the line gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops and centerisland. Large master suite with walk in closet and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. A large front yard is complimented by a private back yard with a pool, and approximately 800 sq ft separate guesthouse as well as a pool house completes this lovely home with room for horses."

The second property seems to be geared more towards a buyer interested in starting a new house from scratch, as the listing touts it as a "lucrative redevelopment project" despite its higher asking price. It's also a promising piece of real estate for lovers of the outdoors, spanning two acres with various equestrian features, including a horse trail.