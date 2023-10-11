Radio Host Bobby Bones Is Trying To Sell His Nashville Mansion With A New And Reduced $8.7 Million Asking Price

Radio host Bobby Bones, probably best known for his stint as a mentor on "American Idol," is trying to part ways with his expansive Nashville mansion. Bones has put his estate up for sale with an asking price of $8.75 million. That's actually a discount compared to how much Bones was trying to get for the property last month, when it was listed for $9.25 million. But if he finds a buyer, he'll still be profiting plenty compared to the $3.7 million he bought the place for back in 2020.

The property gives residents a mix of country feel with big city convenience, as its official marketing materials boast:

"A sprawling estate on 5.11 private acres, this Oak Hill property offers the feel of the countryside in a location that's anything but remote. Situated just ten minutes to Downtown Nashville, ten minutes to Cool Springs, and 15 minutes to the airport, this property affords you access to the best Nashville (and the world) has to offer. Simultaneously, it offers woodland seclusion and a sense of calm that puts it in a class of its own. The estate features a sports court for tennis and basketball, a resort-style pool, a home theatre, and a chef's kitchen as well as custom carpentry and finishes. From location to foundation, it's one of a kind."

The mansion sprawls across nearly 13,000 square feet of interior living space, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, not counting an additional four half-baths. And that "resort-style pool" mentioned above is joined by a pool house that also functions as a full-blown two-bedroom guesthouse, making this an ideal property for entertaining larger groups of friends or family.

You can check the Bobby Bones Nashville estate out for yourself by watching the video below from the Armstrong Real Estate YouTube channel. Take a look: