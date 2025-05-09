Quincy Jones' Custom Built Bel Air Estate Hits The Market For $60 Million

Quincy Jones wasn't just a legendary music producer—he was a master of ambiance, creativity, and comfort. Now, the custom-built Bel Air estate he called home for two decades is hitting the market for a jaw-dropping $59.995 million. And just like his music, the house is a genre-defining work of art. A 28-time Grammy winner who earned a $500 million fortune thanks in no small part to his work on Michael Jackson's "Thriller" (among, many, many other projects), Quincy Jones poured the same attention to detail into this estate as he did into his music.

Jones, who passed away on April 21, 2024, at the age of 91, commissioned the estate in the early 2000s after falling in love with the architecture of South Africa's famed Palace of the Lost City hotel. Designed by his friend and high school classmate, the late architect Gerald "Jerry" Allison, the roughly 25,000-square-foot property fuses African design influences with sleek contemporary living. The result is a one-of-a-kind, musician-friendly retreat nestled on 2.3 acres in the heart of Bel Air.

"My father loved his home so much," said daughter Rashida Jones in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale. "He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination."

Built for a Legend

Jones was deeply involved in the design process, reportedly making architectural and layout decisions that reflected his desire to keep work and personal life separate. In his previous home, awards and paperwork filled every room—even the kitchen. This time, he insisted on dedicated creative spaces: a studio large enough for a band, yet intimate enough for late-night solo sessions on his electric keyboard.

The estate's west wing was conceived as a professional annex, complete with its own reception area, gallery space, and screening room. It allowed Jones to welcome collaborators while keeping his private life undisturbed in the main residence.

The $60 million price tag reflects not just the estate's size and pedigree, but also its ultra-rare location. In a neighborhood where the median home sells for just over $5 million, finding 2.3 flat acres with panoramic city-to-ocean views is virtually unheard of. Only a handful of properties in Bel Air command this kind of scale and setting.

Property Highlights

Location: Promontory in Bel Air, near Sunset Blvd

Size: Approx. 25,000 square feet on 2.3 acres

Price: Listed at $59.995 million

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, numerous guest suites

Views: Panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline, Pacific Ocean, and San Gabriel Mountains

Amenities:

Full professional recording studio

Screening room

Wine cellar and tasting room

Indoor garden and "game lounge"

Infinity-edge swimming pool

Tennis court

Vaulted domed living room with a grand piano

West wing with a separate entrance, gallery, and reception/security area

Here's what the estate looks like from above:

And here's a quick video slideshow that Compass posted to YouTube this morning: