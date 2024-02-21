Queen Drummer Roger Taylor Lists Hollywood Hills Home For $6.2 Million

By on February 21, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Just as Queen is said to be getting close to a massive $1.2 billion deal for the rights to their song catalog, the band's longtime drummer Roger Taylor is preparing for another smaller payday as well, having listed his expansive and luxurious Spanish style mansion in the Hollywood Hills for an asking price of $6.2 million.

The Robb Report story on the sale states that Taylor has owned the home since sometime in the early 1980s, when he purchased it close to the band's heyday for a relatively paltry $352,000. And the property's official marketing materials give you a sense of why the 74-year-old drummer has hung onto it for so long:

"Behind a gated driveway and tucked away from view, is this remarkably restored and lovingly maintained 1933 Spanish. Perfectly sited on the large lot to take advantage of indoor outdoor living and city views, this treasure of a home transports you to another era or distant land. The motor-court provides an abundance of off-street parking and a magnificent front façade welcomes you inside."

Altogether, the home boasts more than 4,300 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and five baths stacked on two levels. The listing goes on:

"The grand entry features soaring ceilings, decorative tiled steps and wrought iron details that wrap you in the opulence of Hollywood's gilded age. A large formal living room features hardwood floors, a stunning black marble fireplace with hand painted motif, vaulted ceilings and a large window to take in the views. An extraordinary lodge-like den features a highly impressive stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings with massive wooden beams and a discreet wine closet. The main public rooms all open to an expansive brick patio with a firepit, outdoor dining area and views of the city below. The upstairs bedrooms suites include a primary with a chic and sophisticated bath with exquisite freestanding tub and oversized steam shower. An expansive balcony offers views of the patio, gardens and city views."

Outside, you'll find a "lagoon-like" swimming pool and a guest suite with its own separate entrance, plus an old-fashioned water fountain and meticulously maintained gardens. Take a look at the property in the Holcomb+Durkovic Group's YouTube video below:

