Producer Jason Blum Buys Gehry-Designed Home For $14 Million

It takes a special balance of talent and luck to become a known figure to the general public as a movie producer these days, but Jason Blum has managed to do it, establishing a name brand for himself in the horror genre through films like Get Out, the 2018 Halloween sequel/remake, the Paranormal Activity and The Purge franchises, and 2020's The Invisible Man. And he's bought a real estate portfolio to go with his prodigious critical and commercial success over the last several years, now including a home completed in the early 80s by famed architect Frank Gehry.

Dirt.com reports that Blum paid $14.3 million for the Gehry-designed home, which has six bedrooms and eight and a half bedrooms spread across more than 7,100 square feet of living space, if you include both the main house and the detached guest house. Here's how the latter was described in official marketing materials:

"A world all its own, the two-bedroom, three-bath guest house is encircled by a wraparound deck overlooking a private putting green and firepit lounge. The guest house includes a spacious living room with a fireplace and tongue-and-groove ceilings, full kitchen with wine fridge, fully equipped gym and auto gallery."

As for the main home, it's a modernist blockbuster, surrounded by trees and other vegetation and sporting its own greenhouse-like design, continuing the theme of architecture communing with nature. Numerous skylights go even farther in that direction, and the views of the surrounding scenery are emphasized particularly in the master suite. Another interesting feature of the property: an outdoor movie theater along with a firepit, ideal for entertaining.

The property was first conceived and constructed as a compound made up of several separate structures at the behest of filmmaker John Whitney, but after a few years of living there, Whitney brought on another architect – Mark Mack – to remodel and combine the structures into one more conventional home. Of course, "more conventional" is a relative term, as you can see in the video below from The Agency: