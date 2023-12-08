Producer/DJ Zedd Spends $18.4 Million On A Nordic Style Encino Mansion Dubbed "Odin"

Producer and DJ Zedd is the new owner of a truly unique piece of real estate in Encino, California. At a final selling price of $18.4 million, not only is this the biggest residential purchase in Encino in 2023, it's also for a mansion distinctive enough to have its own moniker: "Odin."

As its name suggests, Odin is a Nordic-inspired mansion designed by Jae Omar, which also has elements of farmhouse styles incorporated into its design. That's according to the property's official listing, which also outlines some of the house's most striking touches:

"Upon entry, the grand entrance reveals soaring ceilings adorned with intricate Scandinavian-inspired woodwork. Sunlight dances through the floor-to-ceiling windows, highlighting the architectural staircase and illuminating the open-concept living spaces that seamlessly flow from one to another. The stately formal living room, sophisticated dining room, and regal library are offset by the more informal, yet equally as divine, aspects of the residence, including a plush theater, glass-enclosed wine cellar, and secondary living spaces. Included within these spaces is the great hall, reminiscent of a dignified manor, which beckons individuals to gather, while an expansive imported stone fireplace adds warmth and comfort to the ambiance."

Altogether, Odin boasts 17,500 square feet of interior space, with eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Outside you'll find a junior Olympic swimming pool, sunken fire pit, and spa, plus an outdoor lounge and raised organic garden. There's also an outdoor spot designed specifically for yoga and meditation, which is just part of the property's emphasis on wellness:

"Maintaining the feel of a sacred sanctuary, a state-of-the-art wellness center stretches both indoor and outdoor, with a sauna, steam room, outdoor plunge pools, dedicated shower, and relaxation space."

The listing also details how the Nordic design principles that inspired its construction extends to more than just its visual impression:

"Pillars of Nordic design flow throughout, focusing on functionality, simplicity, and craftsmanship. These principles can most notably be seen in the utilitarian use of space, prioritization of natural light, clean-lined angles, light-toned wood, and exquisite stone surfaces, placed to showcase their brilliance while always serving a functional purpose. The primary suite epitomizes these elements, showcasing the grandeur of the space with a cedar-clad vaulted ceiling, a private living area with bar, two expansive custom closets, walls of streamlined glass, dual spa-grade bathrooms, one outfitted with sleek neutral tones and the other with dramatic darker finishes, and a nod to Scandinavian culture with a striking central chandelier crafted from antler replicas."

Odin is loaded up with cool amenities as well, so it's not just a treasure for architecture buffs. Throughout the house you'll find an art gallery, a bowling alley, a home theater, and a gym.

Despite all this, Zedd got the home at a bit of a discount, since it was reportedly initially listed for $23 million back in June. Take a look at Zedd's new digs below, in a video from Sally Forster Jones Group on YouTube: