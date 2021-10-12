Pink Wants $15 Million For A Malibu Mansion She Bought Three Months Ago For $14 Million

splits: 11

Four months ago, Pink paid $14 million for a mansion in Malibu. For some reason, as Dirt.com is reporting, she's already trying to get out of it…. and is looking to make a $1 million profit… Just four months later!

More precisely, the singer has listed her 4,320-square-foot beach house for $14.995 million after spending $13.7 million on it back in June.

Pink isn't the first celebrity to have owned this little slice of oceanfront heaven, which once belonged to pop legend Barry Manilow. Manilow reportedly sold the home in 2012 to one Natalia Mogilny, ex-wife of Russian hockey player Alexander Mogilny, who in turn sold it to a dentist in the area sometime in the fall of last year, for $8.7 million. This unnamed dentist went on to flip the house for a tidy profit to Pink and husband Cary Hart for $13.7 million, which at the time was $200,000 over the asking price.

Despite the couple's apparent eagerness to own the property, they're now letting it go, albeit at an even higher price. If they manage to find a buyer at their nearly $15 million asking price, they'll have turned a fast nearly $1.3 million profit – not bad for just three or four months.

Here's how the five bedroom, five bathroom home is described in its official listing:

"Just completed an elegant and sophisticated Malibu Road Beach Home formerly known as Barry Manilow beach house. Perfectly jutting out on a point with 180-degree ocean views that include Santa Monica Bay from Point Dume to Palos Verdes.

Unique features of this home include dramatic high ceilings and glass in the living room and all redone hardwood floors throughout. Stunning Designer furniture throughout. Main level family room off the courtyard. New state-of-the-art island kitchen in cream and white tiles with bruised gold fixtures. Downstairs beach-level bedroom or gym with a new bath and full laundry room. Upstairs oceanfront primary suite with fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and panoramic ocean and coastline views.

Oceanfront master bathroom with freestanding tub, large shower and additional walk-in closet. Additional upstairs 2 bedrooms with dual bathroom with ocean views. Upscale courtyard for large outdoor entertaining and remodeled full ocean view guest house."

Now, the once Barry Manilow and now Pink beach house is on the market once again. As for Pink and Hart, they have a history of buying and selling real estate in Malibu, including a Point Dume estate they sold in 2016 for $12.5 million, but their primary residence is reported to be an expansive 215 aces sprawled across Santa Ynez Valley, purchased by the couple in 2013 for $13 million.

Take a look at Pink's June-to-October Malibu beach house in the video below, from TheAgencyRE