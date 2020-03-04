Pharrell Williams Puts Beverly Hills Estate Up For Sale At $17 Million

Pharrell Williams has evidently grown tired of his 17,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion, as TMZ reports that the artist and producer extraordinaire has listed the property for sale with an asking price of $17 million. And even if it didn't have such a famous owner, this property would be well worth the attention of anyone interested in luxury real estate.

The mansion has plenty of room with ten bedrooms and eleven baths, tucked in celeb-friendly privacy behind a long, winding driveway. Here's how the house is described in its official listing, in case you've got $17 million and an itch to change neighborhoods:

"Set atop famed Mulholland Drive this magnificently designed architectural estate resides on over 4 acres, offering an unparalleled lifestyle of seclusion, luxurious comfort & lavish entertaining. A long private driveway leads up to a spectacular setting with commanding views & a motor court for over 30 cars. This custom-designed home with over 17,000 square feet, encompasses 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms & floor-to-ceiling glass-lined walls with steel beams. Overlapping stone marble stairs & high-sloping angular ceilings with pyramid shaped skylights are exquisitely juxtaposed with lateral stairwells, connecting balconies & open spaces. Additional & unique features include a Koi pond & stream that flows throughout the estate. A resort-style pool with rock sculpture, slide & grotto along with a lighted North/South tennis court & outdoor dining terrace are specifically designed for concerts, fundraisers, or holiday parties."

The house has obvious appeal for those in the public eye, thanks to its emphasis on privacy and seclusion, but who also enjoy throwing big parties, with its surplus of space and motor court with room for up to 30 cars. That means that the estate might eventually be sold to another celebrity – especially considering that Pharrell purchased it from none other than comedian, playwright, and filmmaker Tyler Perry back in 2018, for a reported price of $15.6 million. But you, on the other hand, don't have to be rich and famous to take a look at the soon-to-be-former Pharrell Williams home in the video below from Wave Motion FIlms: