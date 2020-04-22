Pharrell Buys $30 Million Mansion In Coral Gables, FL

Like a lot of celebrities recently, it seems that Pharrell Williams is ready to ride out the coronavirus in some new digs. In particular, he's chosen a large, 17,000-square-foot mansion in Coral Gables, Florida, which The New York Post reports he spent around $30 million on. The property spreads across almost 3.5 acres and is located right against the Atlantic ocean near Miami Beach.

And the mansion itself, known as El Palmar, is a doozy, with nine bedrooms and 11 1/2 bathrooms, but Pharrell reportedly received a pretty good deal on it, paying about a third less than the original $45 million asking price from the sellers .

Here's how El Palmar was described in marketing materials:

"Lush, tropical landscaping is the essence of El Palmar, a truly unique residence located in the heart of Coral Gables on one of its largest waterfront properties. A majestic, storybook setting crafted by renowned architect Cesar Molina and landscape artist Raymond Jungles. El Palmar is showcased as art, with native species, a stunning koi pond and coral rock pathways harvested on site. An open family room, a quiet library, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, an expansive kitchen, pub-style bar, living room with fireplace, a private service wing and an elevator. Impressive summer kitchen, large pool and boathouse offer the perfect environment to unwind. A private and custom 110'x36′ boat inlet keeps water-crafts and allows for uninterrupted water views – a total of 335'+/- of water frontage."

Variety's Dirt.com points out that Pharrell has owned property in south Florida before, having sold a Miami penthouse back in 2007 for $8.45 million before buying up another one for over $12 million. He sold that one in 2015, but had reportedly been looking for another place in the area for quite some time before deciding on El Palmar, which is of course a mansion rather than a penthouse.

You can take a look at Pharrell's new quarantine mansion in the video below from ONE Sotheby's International Realty: