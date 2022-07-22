Paul Simon And Edie Brickell Sell Connecticut Estate For $10.8 Million – A Big Number, But Actually A $6 Million LOSS

Married music legends Paul Simon and Edie Brickell have sold their sprawling 32-acer estate in New Canaan, Connecticut for $10.8 million. Not exactly chump change, but unfortunately that's about $5.7 million less than the $16.5 million Simon and Brickell paid for the property about two decades prior.

The property was originally listed in 2019 for $13.9 million.

As for the property itself, it's known as Brookwood, and you shouldn't let its price drop over the last 20 years give you the wrong idea. This is still a handsome piece of real estate, with a Georgian-style main house designed by architect Harold R. Sleeper all the way back in 1938. There's also a guest cottage that the property's official listing describes as "private and character-filled," with 1,483 square feet of interior space and its own private driveway. The listing goes on:

"Advantageously situated to appreciate the majestic setting, the elegant 5-bedroom main residence, built in 1938 by esteemed architect Harold R. Sleeper, features resplendent period details, soaring ceilings, captivating fireplaces, oversized windows, hand crafted millwork and an abundance of natural light. Grand formal rooms flow to terraced patios, perennial gardens and stepping stones that run down to the pool, waters' edge and the rambling, bucolic property. A separate 3-bedroom cottage offers a quintessential escape to be as creative and self-indulgent or as engaging and social as you wish."

In addition to the main house and cottage, Brookwood is a property for lovers of the outdoors, "a personal oasis boasting over 31 acres for outdoor exploration and boundless inspiration." Simon himself reportedly took advantage of that inspiration during his time as a Brookwood resident, having reportedly recorded a few of his albums released in the last 20 years on the property.

You can take a look at Brookwood in the video below, from Jacob Kehrley on Vimeo:

So will Paul and Edie be homeless now? Hardly.

The Simon/Brickells continue to own a duplex in an Upper West Side building in which their neighbors are Lorne Michaels and Robert De Niro, among other celebrities.

The own a 10-acre property near Edie's hometown in Texas.

Most importantly, they own a 30-ACRE OCEANFRONT estate in Montauk, out in the Hamptons. This property, which Paul has owned for decades, features multiple structures including a mansion that is worth at least $15-20 million on its own. One of the structures is a cliff-side cottage that was built on the former site of a WWII military defense bunker. For decades, the cottage was less than 10 feet away from the edge of a 65 foot cliff. In 2017 Paul and Edie won an emergency permit to move the cottage 80 feet back.

In the right market, to the right buyer, Paul Simon's Montauk property could easily fetch north of $50 million.