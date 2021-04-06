Paul Pierce Just Sold This Lavish Calabasas Mansion For $10 Million

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is in the news today for all the wrong reasons. We should be talking about the mansion he just sold in Calabasas. Instead, most of the world is talking about how he was just fired by ESPN from his job as an NBA analyst. Pierce was reportedly fired after posting a racy video to Instagram over the weekend that featured scantily-clad women who might be described as "strippers", but we have no idea if that's their actual official profession. Maybe they're just really fun women who like to dance in their underwear on IG? It also reportedly didn't help Pierce's cause that neither he, nor the women were wearing masks, violating network protocols for on-air ESPN personalities. Keep in mind that ESPN's parent company is the family-friendly Disney. I doubt the lack of masks was the driving issue in his firing.

In a different universe, one where Paul did not post that video to IG over the weekend, today we might instead be talking about the mansion he just offloaded for $9.995 million!

Located in the ultra-exclusive Calabasas gated community called The Oaks, Pierce acquired the property in 2009 for $6.5 million. He listed it for sale in November 2020 for $10.995 million.

The 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion spans 16,100 square feet over 1-acre of real estate. The yard has an incredible infinity pool, separate spa and a Boston Celtics-themed half basketball court.

Here's a house tour from the listing:

Pierce spent roughly two full decades in the NBA, ending his career with $198 million in total salary. That's enough to make him one of 25 highest-paid players in NBA history (counting salary alone).

He also earned tens of millions from endorsements.

At the peak of his career, around 2009, Paul earned $17-19 million per year in salary PLUS $3-4 million from endorsements.

No word yet where he might be moving to or the identity of the new buyer.