Paul George Lists Hidden Hills Mansion For Almost $9.5 Million

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and long-time girlfriend Daniela Rajic are selling their Hidden Hills mansion, Dirt.com reports. The huge property boasts almost 16,000 square feet of interior living space and is located in the most exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, the celebrity-packed area known as Ashley Ridge.

That might be why the home's asking price is very nearly $9.5 million, although this would be a pretty impressive property no matter where it was located. It has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as plenty of extra amenities, like a game room, home movie theater, gym (complete with steam shower!), wine cellar, and a room called a "master retreat," which itself includes a two-sided fireplace and in the bathroom the rare comfort of a special bathroom sofa.

Out back there's plenty of recreational features on the property too. Naturally there's a full-size basketball court, but also an outdoor "entertainer's patio" with fireplace and, for when your guests get bored from staring at a roaring fire, a TV. The obligatory swimming pool and spacious lawns round out the property, which also has lots of space for outdoor dining.

In official marketing materials, the property has been described as "a true custom estate with panoramic pastoral views," with a high level of privacy owing to its secluded location, which is part of what makes the area such an attractive spot for celebrities – whoever ends up moving into this mansion will count YouTuber Jeffree Star, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos, power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and even a few Kardashians among their new neighbors. And recently retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully reportedly owns the property right next door.

You can take a look at the property in the video below from Luxury View Media, posted online in 2015, the year before George snapped it up.

Followers of celebrity real estate are likely not surprised to see that George decided to list this home, since last year he and Rajic paid a reported $16 million for a more centrally located home in Pacific Palisades.