Pat Monahan Of Train Lists Mansion In Washington State For $8.2 Million

Pat Monahan, the singer best known as the frontman for the band Train (the ones of "Drops of Jupiter" and "Hey, Soul Sister" fame), is making a move on the real estate market to part ways with an impressive waterfront mansion in Issaquah, Washington. The listing price? A hair under $8.2 million.

Located directly on the shore of Lake Sammamish and roughly 15 miles away from Seattle, but the property has plenty to recommend it beyond just its prime location. 5,380 square feet of living space with five beds and five baths and some spectacular lakeside views make up an ideal escape from the rat race. That sense of privacy tucked away from the real world seems to be a big theme in the property's official listing:

"Lake Sammamish sets the stage for an extraordinary life in this waterfront masterpiece. Exquisite design meets nature's splendor in perfect harmony. A trickling waterfall and NW-inspired design—featuring fir-wrapped beams and natural stone—blend tranquility with warmth and sophistication. The great room, with breathtaking lake views, opens to a heated deck for serene mornings. At the water's edge, a private dock, sandy beach and firepit invite relaxation as lapping waves compose your daily soundtrack. Retreat to the primary suite with its cozy fireplace. Downstairs, a 2nd kitchen, wine cellar and outdoor fireplace enhance year-round lakeside living. An elevator connects all 3 levels, merging comfort and elegance in this timeless retreat."

The home was constructed in 2006, and Monahan bought it five years later, paying $2.95 million for the property in 2011. The sale comes some months after the tragic death of Train bassist Charlie Colin, one of the band's founding members, who passed away from a fall in May of this year at age 57.

You can take a look at Pat Monahan's hopefully soon-to-be former lakeside digs in the video below from Hammer Visuals on Vimeo: