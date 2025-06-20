Paris Hilton Pays $63 Million For Mark Wahlberg's Former Beverly Park Estate – And We Finally Have A Video Of The Property!

In May 2009, Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham paid $8.25 million for one of the last undeveloped parcels in Beverly Park. In case you're not familiar, Beverly Park is arguably the most exclusive address in all of Los Angeles. Home to dozens of celebrities over the years — from Sylvester Stallone and Eddie Murphy to Magic Johnson, Adele, and Justin Bieber — Beverly Park is a guard-gated enclave perched in the hills above Beverly Hills where even a fairly average home will set you back $30 million.

The six-acre lot that Mark and Rhea bought back in 2009 offered immense potential. To bring their vision to life, Wahlberg hired "king of the megamansion" architect Richard Landry, whose client list includes Tom Brady, Michael Jackson, and Wayne Gretzky.

Construction took several years and reportedly cost over $20 million. The result was nothing short of over-the-top luxury. Amenities include:

Five-hole golf course with a driving range

Full-size basketball court

Skate park

Private movie theater

Home gym

Wine-and-cigar cellar

Smoking lounge

Two-story library (lightly used)

For over a decade, I've desperately wanted to write an article about the Wahlberg Beverly Park estate. But no licenseable photos or videos existed. And let's be honest — an article without some visual elements is kind of lame. It was frustrating.

When Mark listed the estate for sale in April 2022 – for $87.5 MILLION – I was hopeful that his realtor would produce a video tour for YouTube. Nope. And none of the listing photos were available to license. So once again, I struck out. But my dream did eventually come true…

As mentioned, Mark listed the home in April 2022 for $87.5 million. He did not get any buyers at that nose-bleed price. The price dropped to $79.5 million. In November 2022, he pulled it from the market altogether. Finally, in February 2023, Mark and Rhea found a buyer willing to pay $55 million. Even after spending $8 million for the land and spending $20 million on the construction, that was a home run.

As it turns out, Mark could have gotten another $8 million had he just been a little more patient 🙂

For whatever reason, in March 2025, the anonymous person who bought Mark's estate listed it for sale again. This time for $68 million. And guess what… This time, the realtors filmed a video tour! Huzzah!

Now you can see what I'm talking about in this video tour below! This is something I've wished existed for over a decade. Watch it now before it gets scrubbed from the web. And it will almost certainly get scrubbed because someone EXTREMELY is about to take the keys…

Enter: Paris Hilton

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Paris Hilton has scooped the former Wahlberg estate for $63 million.

Paris Hilton's $63 million purchase not only marks one of the biggest L.A. home sales of the year, it also represents a full-circle real estate moment. After losing her oceanfront Malibu home to wildfires earlier this year — a property she and Carter Reum purchased for $8.4 million in 2021 — she's rebounding in jaw-dropping fashion. This isn't just a new house. It's one of the most lavish, amenity-packed celebrity compounds in all of Los Angeles.

And finally — until Paris' lawyers scrub the video — the rest of us can see what all the hype was about. So enjoy it while it lasts!