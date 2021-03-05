Pamela Anderson Lists Modern Custom-Built Malibu Mansion In Gated Community For $15 Million

Men of a certain age like myself (35+) were ushered into manhood in the mid-to-late 1990s thanks very largely to a bikini-clad Pamela Anderson and her slow-motion beach runs that could be seen every week on the iconic series, "Baywatch". Many of us 35+ men have long fantasized about sleeping in Pamela's bedroom. And now, for the low-low-price of $15 million, some lucky guy can finally make that dream come true. Unfortunately, Pam is not included in the sale price.

This week Pamela listed her longtime Malibu mansion for $14.9 million. She bought property in 2000 for $1.8 million and proceeded to spend a decade and $8 million, custom-building an impressive 5,500 square-foot modern-style mansion that isn't oceanfront, but it is across the street from the oceanfront homes.

Pam previously tried to sell the home back in 2013. After not getting her then-desired price of $7.75 million, she converted it into a rental. For much of the last 8 years she has rented it for $50-60,000 in summer months and $40,000 per month for a long-term renters. According to an interview she gave at the end of 2020, Pam has had a long-term renter paying $40,000 per month for the last two years.

Here's a video tour of the impressive home from a previous listing:

The home is located in the ultra-exclusive Malibu Colony gated community, which some would argue is the most-desirable address to have in all of Malibu.

Pam moved the gated community in 2000 after a rather unpleasant experience with a fan at her former home, a beachfront property that was also in Malibu.

For years Pam was annoyed by fans who would walk right up to the edge of her former home from the sand to catch a peak of the star.

These annoyances took a dangerous and creepy turn in 2001.

In March 2001, a 27-year-old French woman traveled from France to Malibu. After locating Pam's house, the stalker rang the doorbell. When no one answered, the woman broke into Pam's house and proceeded to live there for three days. When Pam finally came home, she walked into the guest bedroom hoping to change the sheets for her father who was arriving later that day.

Upon entering the guest room, sheets in hand, Pamela found the woman laying in the bed. Worse still, the stalker had rummaged through Pam's closet, found an iconic show-used red Baywatch bathing suit and put it on. That's what she was still wearing when Pam came home and found her in the bed.

The woman was holding a letter that apparently read:

"I'm not a lesbian, I just want to touch you."

After that unnerving incident Pam decided to move to the gated Malibu Colony up the street where it's much more difficult for general public to just walk up to homes or even the beach without being pounced upon by the community's guards.

At some point Pam grew tired of her Colony mansion and Malibu in general. That's why the home has been largely rented for the last eight years. In that time, Pam has bounced around the world a bit, living in England while she was reputedly dating Julian Assange, then the South of France. Today she is living full-time on an island in British Columbia where she owns a six-acre property.

She actually bought the Canadian property from her grandmother decades ago. Pam's parents lived on a cabin on the grounds before she was born. They also were married there. Today Pam has converted the property into a private personal sanctuary. Famously a pet and animal advocate, she recently converted a barn into an animal rescue.