Once Listed For $85 Million Ryan Seacrest Sells His Last Los Angeles Property For $51 Million

A huge Beverly Hills estate that was until very recently the property of TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has been sold for $51 million, reports TMZ. And the sale also marks Seacrest's farewell-for-now to the whole Los Angeles area, since it's reportedly the last of his major real estate holdings in the city, as he's currently living in New York where "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is filmed.

Seacrest is probably pleased to have finally closed the sale, since he's been looking for a buyer for about two years, having first listed this property in November of 2020. But the $51 million closing sum is a significant price drop from Seacrest's original asking price of $85 million. And it's a pretty steep drop from the $69 million it was listed for earlier this year after it didn't sell the first time.

Still, Seacrest did manage to turn a $14 million profit against the $37 million he reportedly spent on the property in 2012, when he purchased it from Ellen DeGeneres. And the estate is indeed a handsome one, spread across three acres with five total structures, including a 9,000-square-foot main house with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and features like a home movie theater, gym, and outdoor pizza oven.

The other four structures that make up the former Seacrest Estate are not just one but two guest houses, a pool house attached to the swimming pool, a standalone fitness center, and an underground parking garage.

Given that the property has passed from big names like "Will & Grace" creator Max Mutchnick to DeGeneres to Seacrest, it's no surprise that it was touted as "[o]ne of Beverly Hills most private and secluded estates" in its official listing when Seacrest put it up for sale in 2020. And it also purportedly has some incredible views of Los Angeles as part of the bargain.

The name of the estate's buyer isn't known as of yet, but whoever they are got a pretty good bargain in getting a property first listed two years ago for $85 million at a $34 million discount. You can take a look at it in the video below from the Wall Street Journal, back when Seacrest first bought the home in 2012: