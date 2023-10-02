Olivia Wilde Sells The Silver Lake House She Got In Her Divorce From Jason Sudeikis For $4.2 Million

"Don't Worry Darling" director and actress Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a tabloid-worthy divorce after being together for almost ten years, and over the course of that marriage they accumulated a fair bundle of real estate properties throughout the country. Now, the Robb Report has the story that Wilde has sold the house in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles that went to her in the split for some $4.2 million.

The sale was completely off-market and the property was never an official listing, but it's now out of Wilde's hands and reportedly its new owners are not in the celebrity realm. The $4.2 million selling price represents a small profit, since Wilde and Sudeikis paid a reported $3.5 million for the home back in 2019.

As for the house itself, it dates all the way back to 1928 and is in the Spanish style, a work by noted architect Frankie Faulkner, who happens to have been one of the first women to be distinguished in that field in Los Angeles.

The house has retained the same exterior design it's had since the 20s, but on the inside it was totally remodeled in 2016, so it's yet another LA mansion that combines historical charm with modern convenience and comfort. The interior reportedly also retains a few of its original architectural touches, however, like arched doors and a beamed barrel ceiling.

Another 1920s touch is a room that might be classified as a speakeasy but now serves as a guest bedroom with its own private entry, located on a ground floor level hidden from sight from the street and complete with its own wet bar. Despite appearing to only have one story from the front, the house actually has a total of three levels altogether, with two guest rooms and the master suite on the top floor.