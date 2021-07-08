Norman Reedus And Diane Kruger List Sunset Strip Mansion For $9.25 Million

About a year after purchasing a Sunset Strip chateau for the reported sum of $8.5 million, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are ready to part ways with the home, Dirt.com reports. The couple (or more precisely, just Reedus, as the actor is reported to be the sole owner of the home) have listed the mansion for $9.25 million, a tidy but not extravagant profit if and when they find a buyer at that price.

As for the home itself, it's a pretty spectacular chateau-style abode in a fantastic location, adjacent to the famous Chateau Marmont hotel among other spots. Even though its exterior is a very convincing throwback to a pre-modern era, the interior is all cutting edge luxury, with many of its distinctive touches reportedly courtesy of the married interior designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz, the former owners of the estate from between 2015 and 2018. Here's how official marketing materials describe the newly listed 1926-built home:

"A castle-like Chateau in the hills above the Sunset Strip with panoramic views overlooking the city. Set behind private gates, this 7,732 sq ft smart home boasts 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. A landmark estate on over 18,000 sq ft, it offers countless amenities including a large backyard with a grass-edge saltwater pool & spa, terraced gardens with century old trees, basketball court, outdoor pizza oven, screening room, music studio, a combination living and dining room that flows into a spacious Boffi kitchen with a Carrara marble island, Schotten & Hansen hardwood floors, and much more. Truly magical and unlike anything else on the market."

Reedus reportedly owns several other homes, mostly in New York City but also one outside of Atlanta, so the couple will not be hard-pressed for a roof for lack of this one.

You can take a look at a new video of the mansion below, courtesy of realtor Jon Grauman: