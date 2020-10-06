Nikki Sixx Of Mötley Crüe Puts LA Home For Sale At Almost $6 Million

Nikki Sixx of rock band Mötley Crüe (yes, that Nikki Sixx) is looking for someone to take over the reigns of his expansive 10,300-square-foot pad in Los Angeles. The New York Post reports that Sixx has listed the mansion with an asking price of $5.69 million, and plans to leave LA for the greener pastures of Wyoming with his wife Courtney and daughter Ruby.

The one-story home is located in the exclusive and private gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates and sits on more than an acre of land with lots of manicured greenery surrounding the mansion. Here's how marketing materials from back in 2013 described the property in all its glory:

"Fantastic ceiling high and a grand scale to the main rooms. Light comes in everywhere plus there is a super indoor/outdoor feeling too. Plenty of rear loggias for entertaining, lots of grassy play area. Pool and two spas. One spa by the pool and one off the Master suite! Pool Cabana with bathrooms and large covered area plus outdoor shower area. Master has an incredible closet with floor to ceiling cabinets, a huge sitting room and large bathroom. The living and Family rooms would be incredible to entertain in. They both back to the covered loggia and yard. Family room is grand with a large walk in wet bar too. One room up some stairs is a 1200sf Bonus Room with a full bath and another bar. Perfect for a large movie theater? This is a super home that just feels great the moment you enter!"

That's courtesy of realtor Mark Tyoran on YouTube, who also provides a slideshow of the old Sixx place in the video below:

Sixx's decision to part with the luxurious property seen above as well as Los Angeles itself (a city he says he's lived in for some 40 years) is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the bassist himself. He says the search is on for a place in Wyoming where he and his family can feel safer from the virus, and where he also plans to begin writing a book about his glory days.