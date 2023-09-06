Nicollette Sheridan Lists Hidden Hills Estate For $16 Million

"Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan is looking to part ways with her expansive Hidden Hills estate. Nicollette purchased the home in 2008 with her then fiancé Michael Bolton. Sheridan and Bolton purchased the property from singer Melissa Etheridge for a little over $4 million. According to legend, Nicollette and Michael broke up just TWO DAYS after moving in together. Nicollette got the home in the breakup and now she's looking to sell it for a cool $16 million.

Called a "prestigious offering" in the home's official listing, the 7,500-square-foot French-country-style home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The listing goes on:

"This remarkable estate boasts a captivating blend of luxury, sophistication, and natural beauty. Surrounded by rolling hills, horseback riding trails, and equestrian amenities like dressage and jumping arenas. It presents an unparalleled lifestyle for those seeking an exquisite retreat…Throughout the home, intricate beamed ceilings add character, while a harmonious blend of limestone and wide-cut French oak hardwood floors grace the interior space. Experience the epitome of luxury living, where every detail has been meticulously curated to create a masterpiece of unparalleled elegance."

The listing also touts the home's celebrity-friendly emphasis on privacy and security:

"Privacy is paramount, with a long rolling driveway leading up to this hilltop property enveloped by the grandeur of nature and stunning city views."

As impressive as the home itself is, it's easy to imagine a prospective buyer falling even more in love with the property's outdoor features. That includes the obligatory swimming pool, an imported Italian pizza oven, a spa, and a manicured garden.

The home has an unusual place in Sheridan and Bolton's relationship. The two dated in the 90s before reuniting and getting engaged to be married in 2006. But two years later, as Bolton put his own Connecticut mansion up for sale in order to move into the Hidden Hills place with Sheridan, the two suddenly broke off their engagement.

You can see Sheridan's Hidden Hills mansion below, courtesy of Marcelo Lagos on YouTube: