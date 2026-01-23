Nicki Minaj's $20 Million Mansion Was One Signature Away From Being Auctioned Before She Paid A $503K Judgment "On The One Yard Line"

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj came within "the one-yard line" of losing her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion. More specifically, she was ONE SIGNATURE away from seeing her mansion placed on the auction block.

On January 22, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge was prepared to authorize the forced sale of the rapper's primary residence to satisfy a $503,318 default judgment won by a German security guard who accused Minaj's husband of assault. The only thing standing in the way was one missing document: a bank statement detailing Minaj's mortgage payments and daily interest accrual.

Before the judge could sign the order, the money finally arrived.

"She has satisfied the judgment," the plaintiff's attorney reported, describing the payment as a last-second capitulation that came only after the case had reached what he called "the one-yard line."

The payment brought a sudden end to a legal saga that had escalated from a backstage altercation at a 2019 concert into the extraordinary possibility of a court-ordered sale of a celebrity's luxury home over a relatively modest debt.

How a $503,318 Judgment Escalated Into a Home Sale Threat

The dispute traces back to March 2019, when Minaj was performing in Frankfurt, Germany. According to court filings, a fan breached a barricade and rushed the stage, prompting Minaj to angrily berate a female security guard backstage. Thomas Weidenmüller, the head of security at the venue, intervened to calm the situation and defend the guard.

Weidenmüller alleged that Minaj redirected her anger toward him, yelling and throwing a shoe that narrowly missed. He said he was later summoned to Minaj's dressing room, where her then-boyfriend, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, accused him of disrespecting the rapper and punched him in the face without warning.

The blow fractured Weidenmüller's jaw. He ultimately underwent multiple surgeries, spent days hospitalized, and had five metal plates inserted into his face. In sworn filings, he described an ongoing reconstruction process involving donor bone grafts to preserve space for future implants.

Weidenmüller sued Minaj and Kenneth Petty in January 2022, accusing them of assault and negligence. According to court records, repeated attempts to serve the couple at their gated California residence and by mail failed. After the summons was published in a newspaper and still went unanswered, the court entered a default judgment in March 2024.

The judge awarded Weidenmüller $503,318, trimming down his original request but still holding both defendants liable. For more than a year afterward, the judgment went unpaid.

Why the Hidden Hills Mansion Became the Target

After attempts to collect through garnishments failed, Weidenmüller turned to California's most extreme enforcement mechanism: requesting the forced sale of a debtor's primary residence.

Property records showed Minaj purchased her Hidden Hills mansion in December 2022 for approximately $19.5 million. The home carries a mortgage of about $13.26 million and qualifies for a $722,151 homestead exemption under California law. With the property appraised near $20 million, Weidenmüller's legal team estimated roughly $6 million in available equity, more than enough to cover the judgment, interest, and enforcement costs.

Importantly, California law does not require creditors to exhaust all other collection methods before seeking a home sale. In court filings, Weidenmüller's attorneys argued that the drastic step was warranted only because Minaj had ignored repeated payment requests despite having ample means to settle privately.

At a November hearing, Judge Cindy Pánuco signaled that the application was legally sound and that she intended to grant it. Her only hesitation was procedural. She requested a Bank of America statement detailing Minaj's mortgage payments and daily interest accrual to ensure that a forced sale would fully satisfy the bank lien, the homestead exemption, and the judgment, even if the home sold for less than its appraised value at auction.

With that document outstanding, the ruling was delayed until January 22.

The Last-Minute Payment

Before the follow-up hearing could result in a signed sale order, Minaj paid the judgment in full.

The timing mattered. Had the judge entered the order, the home could have been sent to a court-supervised sale or auction, with proceeds first paying the lender, then Minaj's homestead exemption, followed by the judgment. Any remaining funds would have been returned to Minaj, but the public spectacle and precedent would have been unavoidable.

Instead, the payment halted the process just in time.

From a legal standpoint, Minaj avoided a forced sale ruling. From a practical standpoint, the outcome underscored how close the situation came to becoming one of the rare instances in which a celebrity's multimillion-dollar residence was nearly seized over a six-figure judgment.

A Rare and Avoidable Escalation

Cases like this almost never reach the brink they did. High-net-worth defendants typically resolve judgments long before courts authorize asset seizures, particularly when the underlying amount represents a tiny fraction of their overall wealth.

Court filings described Minaj as a global music superstar with an estimated net worth well into nine figures, emphasizing that her refusal to pay was a matter of choice rather than capacity. The forced-sale threat, rather than garnishments or payment demands, proved to be the decisive leverage.

Nicki bought the Hidden Hills estate in December 2022 for $19.5 million. When not touring, it is the primary mansion she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

One document stood between the property and the auction block. When that reality became unavoidable, the check finally cleared.