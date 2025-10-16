Nicki Minaj's $20 Million Hidden Hills Mansion Could Be Seized To Settle $500K Assault Judgment

Back in March 2019, Nicki Minaj was performing in Frankfurt, Germany. During the show, a fan managed to breach the barricade and get on stage, which reportedly angered Minaj. According to court filings, the rapper berated a female security guard, calling her names in front of staff and fans.

The head of security at the venue that night was a man named Thomas Weidenmüller. Weidenmüller intervened to calm the situation and console the shaken guard.

Unfortunately, that's not what happened.

Weidenmüller claims that Minaj turned her frustration toward him, yelling and even throwing a shoe in his direction. Later, he says he was summoned to Minaj's dressing room, where her then-boyfriend Kenneth "Zoo" Petty allegedly punched him "without warning," fracturing his jaw. The injury was severe enough to require eight surgeries and the insertion of five metal plates in his face.

Minaj and Petty married in October 2019. In December 2022, they (she) bought a mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Months before the mansion purchase, Weidenmüller filed a lawsuit against both Minaj and Petty, accusing them of assault and negligence. When neither responded to the court summons, a judge entered a default judgment in March 2024, ordering the couple to pay $503,318 in damages. Since then, Weidenmüller says they have ignored repeated requests for payment.

The Motion to Seize Minaj's Home

After more than a year without resolution, Weidenmüller has asked the court to enforce the judgment by selling Minaj's home in Hidden Hills. Property records show the rapper purchased the 11-bedroom, 16-bathroom, 11,820-square-foot mansion for $19.5 million in December 2022. In his motion, Weidenmüller's attorney noted that the property carries a $13.26 million mortgage lien and a $722,000 homestead exemption, leaving roughly $6 million in equity—far more than enough to cover the debt, interest, and enforcement costs.

The filing states that California law does not require a creditor to exhaust other collection options before requesting a home sale. "There is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment, with millions to spare," the motion reads. It also criticizes Minaj's "intransigence in not making payment," arguing that her significant wealth makes her refusal to comply "regrettable and unnecessary."

Financial and Legal Implications

Weidenmüller's team emphasized that Minaj, often described as the highest-paid female rapper in the world, has an estimated net worth north of $100 million and is more than capable of settling the matter privately. The filing also points out that multiple written requests and levies served on suspected creditors have gone unanswered.

If the court approves the motion, Minaj's Hidden Hills home—shared with Petty and their young son, "Papa Bear"—could be listed for sale to satisfy the judgment. Such a move would be extraordinary for a celebrity of Minaj's stature, as it would represent a rare instance of a luxury property being seized to cover a relatively small legal debt.

The Hidden Hills Estate

The mansion, located in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive gated communities, sits among estates owned by A-list neighbors, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Drake. The property features a resort-style pool, theater, gym, guesthouse, and extensive outdoor living areas. Minaj purchased it shortly after relocating from New York to California, reportedly valuing the privacy and security the neighborhood provides.

For now, Minaj has not commented publicly on the case, and her representatives have not responded to requests for clarification. But if the court sides with Weidenmüller, her Hidden Hills estate could soon be at the center of a forced sale—an extraordinary outcome in a saga that began six years ago with a single altercation backstage at a concert.