LA Judge "On The Brink" Of Forcing Sale Of Nicki Minaj's $20 Million Hidden Hills Mansion Over $500K Unpaid Judgment

A Los Angeles judge says she is now "on the brink" of ordering the sale of Nicki Minaj's $20 million Hidden Hills mansion so a former security guard can finally collect a $503,318 judgment the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have refused to pay for more than a year. The development marks the most serious step yet in a long-running legal saga that began with a backstage altercation at a 2019 concert in Germany, escalated into a lawsuit Minaj and Petty never responded to, and has now moved into the extraordinary realm of a forced home sale.

The latest hearing revealed how far the situation has progressed. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco told the parties she intends to grant the order allowing the home to be sold, saying the application "looked good" aside from one missing document: a Bank of America statement detailing Minaj's mortgage payments and daily interest accrual on the property's $13.3 million loan. Once that document is submitted, the judge said she will finalize her ruling. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for January 22, positioning the case only one procedural step away from placing Minaj's eight-bedroom mansion on the market.

This dramatic turn stems from Minaj and Petty's complete refusal to pay the $503K judgment awarded to Thomas Weidenmüller, a security guard who says Petty punched him and shattered his jaw after Minaj berated the security staff during a 2019 concert. After attempts to garnish money from seven potential payees failed and repeated payment demands went unanswered, Weidenmüller asked the court to enforce the judgment through the sale of Minaj's home. The judge's comments now suggest that outcome is highly likely.

How the 2019 Incident Sparked the Lawsuit

The dispute dates back to March 2019, when Nicki Minaj was performing in Frankfurt, Germany. During the show, a fan breached the barricade and rushed the stage, which reportedly triggered an angry response from Minaj. Court filings say she berated a female security guard and recorded the exchange. Thomas Weidenmüller, the head of security that night, intervened to defend the guard and calm the situation.

According to the lawsuit, Minaj turned her frustration toward Weidenmüller, yelled at him, and threw a shoe that missed. Later, Weidenmüller says he was directed to Minaj's dressing room, where Petty accused him of disrespecting the rapper. Without warning, Petty allegedly punched him in the face, leaving him "stunned and disoriented" with a fractured jaw.

His injuries required a lengthy medical ordeal. Weidenmüller underwent multiple surgeries, spent 10 days in the hospital, and ultimately had five metal plates inserted into his jaw. In a sworn statement, he said doctors used donor bone to preserve space for future reconstruction implants. He initially sought more than $700,000 for pain, suffering, and medical treatment.

Minaj and Petty Never Responded to the Lawsuit

Weidenmüller sued Minaj and Petty in January 2022. His legal team attempted to serve the couple at their gated community in Calabasas and by mail, but never made contact. After numerous failed attempts, the summons was published in a newspaper.

Because Minaj and Petty did not respond at all, the court entered a default judgment in March 2024, awarding Weidenmüller $503,318 — an amount reduced from his original request but still substantial. According to filings, Minaj and Petty have not paid any portion of the judgment in the 20 months since.

Seven different "potential garnishees" — entities suspected of owing money to Minaj — told the court they had no accounts payable to her or failed to respond at all. With no payments arriving, Weidenmüller moved to the final enforcement tool available: requesting the forced sale of Minaj's primary residence.

The Motion to Sell the Hidden Hills Mansion

Minaj purchased the 11,820-square-foot Hidden Hills home in December 2022 for $19.5 million. Court filings state the property carries a $13,258,000 mortgage lien and a $722,151 homestead exemption, leaving roughly $6 million in equity. The house was recently appraised at $20 million.

Weidenmüller's legal team argues that California law allows a creditor to request a home sale without first exhausting other collection methods, and that the home's equity is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment. "There is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment, with millions to spare," the application states, blaming the need for such an extreme measure on Minaj's "intransigence in not making payment."

Judge Pánuco said she is prepared to approve the sale, but wants the mortgage-payment documentation first. She raised one hypothetical: what if the home goes to auction and doesn't fetch the appraised value? The bank statement, she said, will help her determine the financial thresholds required before issuing the sale order.

Why the Judge Is Close to Approving the Sale

As Rolling Stone first reported, at the November 24 hearing, Judge Pánuco made clear that the application to force the sale was legally sound. "My tentative is to grant this. I just want to make sure we're getting it right." With only a single document outstanding, her remarks strongly signaled that approval is imminent.

If granted, the mansion could be sold through a court-ordered auction. Proceeds would first pay off the mortgage lender, then Minaj's homestead exemption, and then the $503,318 judgment, with any remaining funds returned to Minaj.

It is extremely rare for a celebrity home of this value to be targeted over a relatively modest judgment, but Weidenmüller's lawyers say Minaj's refusal to pay left no alternative. The application describes Minaj as a "global music superstar" with a net worth of at least $150 million, arguing she is "highly capable" of paying but has chosen not to.

The Hidden Hills Estate at Risk

Minaj's mansion sits in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive gated enclaves, home to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Drake, and other high-profile residents. The estate includes a large pool, guesthouse, gym, theater, and extensive outdoor entertaining space. Court documents confirm the property is solely owned by Minaj and is the family's primary residence.

For now, the future of the mansion rests on one final document and the judge's follow-up ruling in January. But with the judge openly stating she intends to grant the motion, Minaj is now closer than ever to seeing one of her most valuable assets sold off to satisfy a debt she has repeatedly declined to pay — a remarkable turning point in a case that began with a single punch backstage six years ago.